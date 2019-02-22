Spanish police on Friday arrested six people after a large group of protesters and activists attempted to prevent authorities from evicting four families from the same apartment block in a central Madrid neighborhood.

Around 200 demonstrators, including neighbors, vented their opposition to the eviction process, which removed Josefa "Pepi" Santiago, Rosi and her family and Juani and Mayra and their families from four apartments in Calle Argumosa, 11, a leafy street lined with bars in the traditionally blue-collared Lavapiés neighborhood, near the Reina Sofia modern art museum just south of the city center.