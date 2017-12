Afghan and Italian soldiers of NATO's Resolute Support Mission demonstrate preventative measures about landmines during a workshop for Afghan children in Herat, Afghanistan, Nov. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghan and Italian soldiers of NATO's Resolute Support Mission demonstrate preventative measures about landmines during a workshop for Afghan children in Herat, Afghanistan, Nov. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

At least six children aged under 10 were killed when a mine exploded while they were playing in a village in Balkh province in northern Afghanistan, an official told EFE Thursday.

The explosion took place Wednesday in a village in Dawlat Abad district, said the Balkh police spokesperson, Shrijan Duranai.