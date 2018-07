Members of an Indonesian search and rescue team look for victims from the sunken boat KM Sinar Bangun, at Lake Toba, in North Sumarta, Indonesia, Jun. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DEDI SINUAJI

At least six people were killed and seven were missing while eight were rescued on Thursday after a fishing boat capsized off the southeastern coast of Indonesia's Java island, officials said.

The boat overturned on Thursday morning due to strong waves when it was about to dock at a beach in Puger in East Java, National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.