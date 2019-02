A man crosses a street on a paddle board in a flooded area after a storm in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 7, 2019.At least five people died and others are missing due to the storm of rain and wind that worsened during the night. The city of Rio de Janeiro, declared "state of crisis" after the strong storm, informed on Thursday official sources. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

A child walks among the garbage that was dragged by a storm on the beach of Sao Conrado in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 7 2019. At least five people died and others are missing due to the storm of rain and wind that worsened during the night of Wednesday in the city of Rio de Janeiro, declared in "state of crisis" after the strong storm, informed on Thursday official sources. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda