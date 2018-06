A view of the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala, on June 3, 2018. At least six people have died and 20 have been injured as a result of the violent eruption. EFE/Esteban Biba

A worker clears away volcanic ash in Antigua, Guatemala, on June 3, 2018 after the eruption of the Volcan del Fuego southwest of the capital. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

A man cleans volcanic ash off his mototaxi in Antigua, Guatemala, on June 3, 2018 after the eruption of the Volcan del Fuego southwest of the capital. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

At least six people have died in the violent eruption on Sunday of Guatemala's Volcan del Fuego volcano, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the capital, authorities said.

National Disaster Reduction Coordinator (Conred) spokesman David de Leon said that 20 people had also been injured and more than 2,000 have been evacuated from various communities.