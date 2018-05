A police officer takes part in a raid to catch suspected cop-killers on Thursday, May 3, in Rio de Janeiro. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

Police deploy in search of suspected cop-killers in the Rio de Janeiro shantytown of Cidade de Deus on Thursday, May 3. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

Brazilian police raid the Rio de Janeiro shantytown of Cidade de Deus on Thursday, May 3, in search of suspects in the killing of a fellow officer. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

Six suspects died and three other people were wounded here Thursday in a confrontation between police and members of a gang accused of killing a cop, Brazilian authorities said.

The gun-battle took place in Cidade de Deus, the Rio de Janeiro favela (shantytown) made famous by the film "City of God," and the violence obliged municipal officials to shut down a major thoroughfare for nearly four hours.