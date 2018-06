US Air Force personnel transfer six Guatemalan children with serious injuries and burns in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDWIN BERCIAN

Six Guatemalan children who were seriously burned in the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego volcano some 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the capital were flown to Texas on Thursday to receive medical attention.

A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III will transport the children to Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, where they will be treated in the institution's internationally recognized pediatric burn unit.