Fire fighters and workers at the site where a Fly Jamaica flight landed Nov. 9, 2018, at the Cheddi Jagan international airport in Georgetown (Guayana). EPA- EFE/STR/

Six people were injured Friday when a Fly Jamaica airliner was forced to make an emergency landing at Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown, Guyana.

The injuries were minor, according to Guyanese first responders.