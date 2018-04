Workers carry electoral supplies at Paraguay's electoral agency headquarters in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

A worker lifts a rack of shelves at Paraguay's electoral agency headquarters in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Six employees were hurt here Monday when shelving gave way at the headquarters of Paraguay's electoral agency amid preparations for the April 22 elections.

None of the people affected, including a pregnant woman, suffered major injuries, agency director Luis Salas told reporters.