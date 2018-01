Indian army soldiers arrive near an Indian Border Security Force building which was held by suspected militants in the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

At least six militants of the Islamist separatist group Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed on Monday in an operation by the Indian security forces in India-administered Kashmir in the north of the country.

The alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed while they were trying to cross the Line of Control, the de facto border with Pakistan in Kashmir, near Dulanja, in the Uri area, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Shesh Paul Vaid, said on Twitter.