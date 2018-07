Appliances and a chimney are all that remain from a home destroyed by the Cranston Fire in Mountain Center, California, USA, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

General view of the devastation caused by the Cranston Fire near Mountain Center, California, USA, Jul. 29, 2018.

At least six people have died in a fire that has ravaged a large swath of northern California and which remained out of control on Sunday amid dry weather conditions that were severely hampering efforts to control the blaze.

The Carr Fire was just 17 percent contained on Sunday night, having burned over 95,000 acres (38,000 hectares).