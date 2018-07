Police units stand guard during an operation in which 28 policemen were detained in Ocampo, Mexico, Jun 24, 2018 (issued Jun 25, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/Ivan Villanueva

Four policemen and two civilians were killed on Wednesday in attacks on a patrol car and a roadblock in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, officials said.

A group of hitmen traveling in a convoy attacked the patrol car and later the roadblock, the state authorities said.