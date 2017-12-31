All six occupants on board a tourist seaplane were killed on Sunday after it crashed into a bay north of Sydney in southeastern Australia an Australian aviation safety network said, citing a government source.
Authorities said they had recovered three bodies from the plane, a DHC-2 Beaver owned by the Sydney Seaplanes Pty Ltd, believed to be submerged in the sea, the Australian Aviation Safety Network said, citing the country's national transport safety investigator, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.