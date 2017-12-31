Emergency services at the scene of a seaplane crash at Apple Tree Bay, Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park in NSW, Sydney, Australia, Dec. 31, 2017. EFE/EPA/PERRY DUFFIN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An officer carries a piece of debris recovered from a seaplane that crashed into the Hawkesbury River at Apple Tree Bay, Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park in NSW, Sydney, Australia, Dec. 31, 2017. EFE/EPA/PERRY DUFFIN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

All six occupants on board a tourist seaplane were killed on Sunday after it crashed into a bay north of Sydney in southeastern Australia an Australian aviation safety network said, citing a government source.

Authorities said they had recovered three bodies from the plane, a DHC-2 Beaver owned by the Sydney Seaplanes Pty Ltd, believed to be submerged in the sea, the Australian Aviation Safety Network said, citing the country's national transport safety investigator, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.