Photo provided by the Bolivian News Agency (ABI) showing the site where a bus and a tractor-trailer collided on a stretch of road between the towns of Yapacani and Bulo Bulo, Bolivia on Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Six people were killed and at least 30 others injured Wednesday when a bus and a tractor-trailer collided on a highway in the eastern region of Santa Cruz, Bolivian official news agency ABI said.

The head-on crash occurred before dawn on a stretch of road between the towns of Yapacani and Bulo Bulo, police commander Ivan Tapia told ABI.