Highland Park (United States), 04/07/2022.- Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. (Incendio, Abierto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Highland Park (United States), 04/07/2022.- An aerial photo made with a drone shows law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. (Incendio, Abierto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

A handout photo made available by the Highland Park Police Department shows the person of interest identified as Robert E. 'Bobby' Crimo III who was wanted in connection with a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, Issued 04 July 2022. EPA-EFE/HIGHLAND PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Chairs and bicycles lie abandoned after people fled the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

At least six people were killed and dozens seriously injured on Monday when a man opened fire from a rooftop on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

After an hours-long manhunt, police arrested a 22-year-old man identified as Robert E. "Bobby" Crimo III. They did not give a possible motive.