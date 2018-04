A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Apr. 2, 2018 of a shakemap showing the epicenter (marked with a star) of a 5.9-magnitude earthquake detected some 38 kilometers off the coast of El Salvador at a depth of some 49.9 kilometers. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An earthquake of magnitude 6 shook El Salvador on Monday, but no damage was reported, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) said.

The Ministry said that the tremor was registered 38 kilometers south of the mouth of the Lempa River in the central San Vicente department with a 70-kilometer deep epicenter at 5:23 pm local time (23.23 GMT).