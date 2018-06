Members of North Pacific Coast Guard Forum (NPCGF) in action during the 2018 Muti-lateral Muti-mission Exercise (MMEX) off the coast of Busan, South Korea, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A dramatic terror attack on a passenger cruise ship was being simulated in the waters off the South Korean port of Busan on Thursday as part of annual emergency response exercises.

The counter-terror and mass rescue drills were being held in Sueng Bay by the six-nation North Pacific Coast Guard Forum.