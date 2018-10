Israeli soldiers guard next to the border with Gaza as Palestinians gather during the Friday protest at the Israeli Gaza border near Nahal Oz, facing the Gaza Neighborhood of Shajaiya, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE file/ATEF SAFADI

Six Palestinians were shot and killed on Friday by Israeli soldiers on the Israel-Gaza border during a weekly protest rally, according to a spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry.

Ashraf al-Qedra identified two of the six victims as Ahmad al-Tawil, 27, and Mohamed Ismail, 29, adding that they were killed in a protest that took place in central Gaza and was attended by nearly 1,000 people.