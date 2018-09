A Thai woman identified only as Wannapa (C), is escorted by police officers during an investigation at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai woman identified only as Wannapa (back), allegedly involved with a separatist movement and sedition, is escorted by a police officer during an investigation at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

At least six people have been arrested in Thailand so far this month for sedition over alleged links to an underground republican group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said Thursday.

A TLHR spokesperson told EFE that among those detained, one was in military custody, four were in prison and one was out on bail, after they were allegedly found with t-shirts bearing the logo of the Organization for Thai Federation, a republican organization operating in exile in neighboring Laos.