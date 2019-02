General view of one of the vehicles burned at the site where six alleged criminals were lynched by inhabitants of the municipality of Soledad Atzompa, in the eastern state of Veracruz, Mexico, local authorities reported on Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE / FGE / ONLY EDITORIAL USE / No sales

Six suspected criminals were killed by residents of a town in the highlands of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, Mexican authorities said Friday.

The events took place in the municipality of Soledad Atzompa, located in the Sierra de Zongolica mountains of central Veracruz.