Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (C) offers a statement of "unbounded loyalty" to President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Aug. 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The Venezuelan government reported Sunday that it captured six suspects in the attack on President Nicolas Maduro on the weekend, a strike using drones carrying explosives that left seven people injured, three of them seriously.

The government added that the material and intellectual authors of the plot had been "identified."