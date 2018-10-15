Italian Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Italian Deputy Premier and Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, speak to the press outside Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, Oct. 10, EPA-EFE/FILE/IO PERI

Advocacy groups in Italy had by Monday raised thousands of euros following an outcry after scores of migrant children were denied access to school canteens in northern Italy following a decision by the town hall to impose higher fees on migrants who did not have the necessary paperwork.

The decision to block migrant children from school canteens was established by the Mayor of Lodi, Sara Casanova, a far-right leader of the Liga party, but was met with great resistance from advocacy groups who have managed to fundraise over 60,000 euros in just a couple of hours to feed the children and cover the costs of school transport until December.