Rohingyas refugees gather near the fence at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 24 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Around 600,000 Rohingya in Myanmar live under the threat of genocide, a UN fact-finding mission said in a report Monday.

The report said that the majority of human rights abuses were carried out by the Burmese army, known as the Tatmadaw, and called for the creation of "ad hoc" tribunals such as those set up by the International Criminal Court for Yugoslavia and Rwanda.