Pro-democracy protesters take cover behind umbrellas after setting fire in street during clashes with police in the Jordan district of Hong Kong, China, Nov. 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Riot police move in to disperse protesters during clashes in the Jordan district of Hong Kong, China, Nov. 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

A teacher (C) reacts next to a student as they leave the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) campus in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/BING GUAN

Tension surrounding the siege by Hong Kong police on anti-government protesters holing up inside a university has eased slightly, with 600 of the activists including 200 minors having left the campus between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

In a press briefing Tuesday morning, Hong Kong’s top leader Carrie Lam said there are still some 100 people inside Polytechnic University, which since Sunday evening has been besieged by the police who said anyone walking out of the campus would be arrested immediately and may be charged with rioting. EFE-EPA