More than 60 percent of South Koreans are in favor of an inter-Korean summit, amid the current rapprochement driven by the Olympic Games in PyeongChang.
According to the Realmeter survey report released Thursday, 61.5 percent of the people questioned support a summit between South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North's leader Kim Jong-un, proposed by Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader, during her visit to the South as part of a high-level delegation that witnessed the opening of the Games, nicknamed the "Peace Games".