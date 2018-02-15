(FILE) North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) meets members of the high-level delegation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea who visited South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 12, 2018 (issued Feb. 13, 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA

More than 60 percent of South Koreans are in favor of an inter-Korean summit, amid the current rapprochement driven by the Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

According to the Realmeter survey report released Thursday, 61.5 percent of the people questioned support a summit between South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North's leader Kim Jong-un, proposed by Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader, during her visit to the South as part of a high-level delegation that witnessed the opening of the Games, nicknamed the "Peace Games".