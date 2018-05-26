The number of people killed in an anti-drug campaign in Bangladesh has climbed to 68 in the last 11 days, after the death of another nine suspected drug-traffickers were reported in the last few hours, police officials said Saturday.
In the eastern Comilla district, two suspected traffickers, with 16 and eight cases open against them, respectively, were killed in a clash with the police on Friday night, the head of investigations at the Brammonpara police station, Shamsuddin Mohammad Illias, told EFE.