Members of the elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) stand guard as part of the security sweeps at the martyrs monument Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Members of a police SWAT team provide security for the Mangal Shobhajatra rally, held to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the first month of the Bangla calendar year 1426, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Indian Prime Minister and Visva Bharati university chancellor Narendra Modi (R), Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (C), and Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Bannerjee (L) attend the convocation of Visva Bharati University at Santiniketan, 150km north of Kolkata, Eastern India, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

The number of people killed in an anti-drug campaign in Bangladesh has climbed to 68 in the last 11 days, after the death of another nine suspected drug-traffickers were reported in the last few hours, police officials said Saturday.

In the eastern Comilla district, two suspected traffickers, with 16 and eight cases open against them, respectively, were killed in a clash with the police on Friday night, the head of investigations at the Brammonpara police station, Shamsuddin Mohammad Illias, told EFE.