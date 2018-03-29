A group of relatives of prisoners protest in front of members of the Police in the vicinity of the detention center of the State Police of Carabobo (center), in Valencia, Venezuela, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Venezuela's prosecutor confirmed on Wednesday that at least 68 people died in a fire in the detention facility of Carabobo state police in Valencia in the center of the country, where a riot reportedly broke out early morning.

"The Public Prosecutor's Office informs the public that in the face of the terrible events that took place at the General Command of Carabobo, where 68 people died in the wake of a fire, we have appointed four prosecutors to clarify these dramatic events," Tarek Saab said in a message on Twitter.