A man wearing a mask of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika takes part in a protest held to demand the resignation of the President, in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Hundreds of thousands of Algerians have gathered in the streets and squares of the North African country's main cities for protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in what was the sixth Friday demonstration in a row.

Bouteflika's regime is embodied by the chief of staff of the Algerian People's National Army, Ahmed Gaid Salah, one of the military strongmen around Bouteflika.