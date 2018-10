A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows a shakemap with the epicenter of a 6.0-magnitude earthquake near Sumberanyar, Indonesia, 11 October 2018. According to the USGS, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded some 40 kilometres near Sumberanyar, Indonesia at some 10.0 kilometres depth. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture released by the US Geological Service (USGS) on 11 October 2018 shows the location of a 7.0 magnitude earthquake on the island of New Britain, Papua New Guinea, 11 October 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter scale shook the island of New Britain, eastern Papua New Guinea, on Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 40.3 km at 06.48 local time (20.48 GMT Wednesday) and the epicenter was located some 117 km east of Kimbe, the capital of the province of Western New Britain, with a population of 27,000.