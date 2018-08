Foreign tourists carry their belongings as they disembark from a boat after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Around 7,000 tourists have been evacuated from the Gili archipelago in Indonesia by Tuesday, after a magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck the area killing at least 98 people.

The Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs, Wiranto, said that the tourists had been transferred to nearby Lombok island - where the epicenter of Sunday night's tremor was located - and were trying to reach Bali or Jakarta, according to state news agency Antara.