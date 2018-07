Malaysian King Sultan Mohammad V (L) arrives during the opening of the first sitting of Malaysia's 14th Parliament at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysian police arrested seven people for alleged links with the Islamic State (IS) terror organization, including a man who threatened to assassinate the Malaysian King and the Prime Minister, Malaysian police said Thursday.

The arrests were made during operations between Mar. 12 and Mar. 17 in the states of Johor, Terengganu, Selangor and Perak, the Inspector General of Royal Malaysia Police, Mohamad Fuzi Harun, said in a statement.