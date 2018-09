Red Cross volunteers during rescue operation near Ukerewe island in Lake Victoria, Tanzania, on Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANZANIA RED CROSS/ HANDOUT

Seven bodies were recovered from a shipwrecked ferry on Lake Victoria in Tanzania Sunday, bringing the death toll to 225, according to local authorities.

Regional commissioner, John Mongella, said rescue work resumed Sunday morning, when seven new bodies were discovered on the fourth day of search operations, adding to the 218 that have already been discovered.