Supporters of murdered Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres gather outside a Tegucigalpa court on Nov. 29, 2018, the day on which seven of the eight men accused of her 2016 killing were convicted. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Former Honduran army officer Mariano Diaz, one of the eight men charged with killing environmentalist Berta Caceres in 2016 enters a Tegucigalpa courtroom on Nov. 29, 2018, shortly before being convicted of the murder. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Henry Javier Hernandez Rodriguez, one of the eight men charged with killing environmentalist Berta Caceres in 2016, enters a Tegucigalpa courtroom on Nov. 29, 2018, shortly before being convicted of the murder. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

A Honduran court on Thursday found guilty seven of the eight defendants accused in the murder of environmentalist Berta Caceres.

Convicted of the March 2, 2016, killing were former army officers Mariano Diaz and Douglas Bustillo, along with Sergio Ramon Rodriguez, Henry Hernandez, Elvin Rapalo, Oscar Torres and Edilson Duarte.