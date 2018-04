Mexican Federal Police guard inmates at the La Toma prison in the town of Amatlan in Veracruz state on April 1, 2018, after a prison riot resulted in six police officers and one civilian dead, 15 police injured along with about 10 injured inmates. EFE/STR/Editorial Use Only/ Best Quality Available

Mexican Federal Police guard the bodies of police officers killed at the La Toma prison in the town of Amatlan in Veracruz state on April 1, 2018, after a prison riot. Fifteen police were injured along with about 10 injured inmates. EFE/STR/Editorial Use Only/ Best Quality Available / Attention: Graphic Content

Mexican Federal Police guard the vicinity of the La Toma prison in Amatlan, Veracruz, on April 1, 2018, during and after a prison riot took the lives of seven police officers and injured 10 inmates.EFE-EPA/Edgar Avila

Six police officers and one civilian died and at least 22 people, including 15 police, were injured in a weekend riot at a prison in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, local authorities reported Sunday.

The riot broke out about 10 pm on Saturday in the La Toma state prison, located in the mountain city of Amatlan de Los Reyes, where 1,300 prisoners demanded that the warden and the police chief at the facility be fired.