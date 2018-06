Rescue workers help to evacuate local people to a safer area in Lai Chau province, Vietnam, Jun. 24, 2018 (issued Jun. 25, 2018). EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT

At least seven people were killed, another 5 injured and 12 reported missing in floods and landslides after heavy rainfall lashed northern Vietnam, disaster management authorities said Monday.

According to the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (NDPC), five people were killed in the Lai Chao province in the northwest, the worst affected, while two others were killed in the northern province of Ha Giang.