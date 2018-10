Security and rescue personnel inspect the site of a train derailment at the town of Bouknadel, 20km north of Rabat, Morocco, Oct. 16 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

At least seven people died and 86 were injured on Tuesday when a passenger train derailed in the Moroccan town of Bouknadel north of the capital Rabat, official sources reported.

The official MAP news agency cited a regional health official, Abdelmoula Boulamizat, with the increased death toll, while the national railway company ONCF released a statement with the number of injured.