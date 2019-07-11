At least seven people died, including two children, and dozens were injured when a freak storm struck northern Greece.
Strong winds and torrential rain hit the popular tourist area of Halkidiki, near the city of Thessaloniki, on Wednesday night.
The damaged caravan of two elderly Czech tourists who were killed when strong winds and water swept away vehicle, in Sozopolis, Chalkidiki, northern Greece, 11 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VERVERIDIS VASSILIS
A damaged car after heavy storms hit Sozopolis, Chalkidiki, northern Greece, 11 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VERVERIDIS VASSILIS
A farmer inspects a damaged greenhouse that strong winds swept away in Sozopolis, Chalkidiki, northern Greece, 11 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VERVERIDIS VASSILIS
A fireman cuts a tree that strong winds swept away in Sozopolis, Chalkidiki, northern Greece, 11 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VERVERIDIS VASSILIS
A man repairs damage after heavy storms hit Sozopolis, Chalkidiki, northern Greece, 11 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VERVERIDIS VASSILIS
