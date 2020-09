A man on 10 September 2020 salvages parts from a torched bus in the Bosa district of Bogota, Colombia, following a night of anti-police brutality protests. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

People on 10 September 2020 observe a row of torched buses in the Bosa district of Bogota, Colombia, after a night of anti-police brutality protests. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A police officer on 10 September 2020 observes a row of torched buses in the Bosa district of Bogota, Colombia, after a night of anti-police brutality protests. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

At least seven people were killed in violent protests that erupted in Bogota and other Colombian cities following a fatal instance of police brutality, authorities said Thursday.

The rioting was triggered by the death of attorney Javier Ordoñez, who was repeatedly shocked with a stun gun by police in the wee hours of Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries.