A file picture shows rescue workers dig up at the site of a four-storey residential building that collapsed in Mumbai, India, Jul.25, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A file picture shows Indian workers cleaning the glass facade of a commercial building in Mumbai, India, Jan.5, 2018. Mumbai, the financial center of India, is home to the majority of the country's high-rise buildings. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Mumbai (India), 16/07/2019.- Rescuers work at the site of collapsed building in Dongri area of Mumbai, India, 16 July 2019. According to reports, two people died, seven injured and several others feared trapped when a four-story residential building collapsed. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Mumbai (India), 16/07/2019.- Rescuers carry a dead body from the site of collapsed building in Dongri area of Mumbai, India, 16 July 2019. According to reports, two people died, seven injured and several others feared trapped when a four-story residential building collapsed. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

At least seven people were killed, another seven were rescued and dozens are believed to be trapped under the rubble after a four-story residential building collapsed Tuesday in a densely populated neighborhood of Mumbai.

The structure caved in around 11.40 am (local time) in the Dongri area of the congested Mumbai city in the west of the country, which has witnessed heavy monsoon rains in the past few days, according to India's National Disaster Management Authority.