At least seven people were killed and 25 wounded on Sunday in the Afghan capital Kabul, when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle detonated explosives near a rally marking the 17th death anniversary of a prominent anti-Taliban resistance leader, official sources told EFE.
The attack took place at 3 pm local time in Taimani square in northeast Kabul and targeted a procession of mourners honoring Ahmad Shah Massoud, a guerrilla commander who spent years fighting the Soviet Union and the Taliban but was assassinated two days before the Sept. 11 attacks.