Afghan security officers inspect the scene of a suicide attack targeting convey of followers of Afghanistan national hero, late Ahmad Shah Massoud, while marching his death anniversary on the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least 7 killed, 25 wounded in suicide attack at rally in Afghan capital

At least seven people were killed and 25 wounded on Sunday in the Afghan capital Kabul, when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle detonated explosives near a rally marking the 17th death anniversary of a prominent anti-Taliban resistance leader, official sources told EFE.

The attack took place at 3 pm local time in Taimani square in northeast Kabul and targeted a procession of mourners honoring Ahmad Shah Massoud, a guerrilla commander who spent years fighting the Soviet Union and the Taliban but was assassinated two days before the Sept. 11 attacks.