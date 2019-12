Villagers build a makeshift shelter at an open ground in the quake-hit town of Hagonoy, Davao Del Sur province, Philippines, Dec. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/CERILO EBRANO

A policeman walks next to a damaged headquarters in the quake-hit town of Hagonoy, Davao Del Sur province, Philippines, Dec. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/CERILO EBRANO

Police investigators secure recovered bodies from a collapsed market in the quake-hit town of Padada, Davao Del Sur province, Philippines, Dec. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/CERILO EBRANO

Rescue teams were continuing their search for survivors Tuesday morning in the Philippines, where authorities said at least seven people had died as a result of a magnitude 6.8 that rocked the country’s south over the weekend.

The quake, which caused a market to collapse, also left 86 people injured, according to the Civil Defense Office’s latest count. EFE-EPA