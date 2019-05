A Guatemalan soldier takes up a position on the edge of Pavon prison farm in Fraijanes, Guatemala, on Tuesday, May 7. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan police secure the perimeter of Pavon prison farm in Fraijanes, Guatemala, on Tuesday, May 7. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan police deploy outside the Pavon prison farm in Fraijanes, Guatemala, on Tuesday, May 7. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

At least seven people were killed and a score of others wounded Tuesday in a battle among two factions of inmates at the Pavon prison farm, 25km (16mi) southeast of the Guatemalan capital.

Though Vice President Jafeth Cabrera put the number of fatalities at three, EFE saw a total of seven bodies at the scene.