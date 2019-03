An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard, after the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for peaceful political protests, near Kashmir's grand mosque in the downtown area of Srinagar, Kashmir, 01 March 2019. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

At least four security forces members, one civilian and two militants died on Friday in an exchange of gunfire during a police operation in Indian-administered Kashmir, a police source said.

Five soldiers were also injured during the operation, which came at a time of increased military tension between India and Pakistan, according to police.