A handout video-grabbed still image from a video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows MPs in the House of Commons following a vote on Prime Minister May's Brexit strategy in London, Britain, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT

A group of seven lawmakers have quit from the United Kingdom's leading opposition Labour Party on Monday in protest at its policy on Brexit and allegations of antisemitism, the group said at a press conference in London.

Lawmakers Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Mike Gapes, Gavin Shuker and Ann Coffey said they had left the party but would continue to represent their constituents as independent members of parliament.