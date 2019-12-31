Crowds gather at Mrs Macquarie's Chair ahead of the New Year's Eve fireworks display in Sydney, Australia, 31 December 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Country Fire Authority (CFA) firefighter at work at Clovemont Way in Bundoora, Melbourne, Australia, 30 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Seven people were reported missing and thousands were trapped on beaches Tuesday due to uncontrolled bushfires in southeastern Australia, which has been facing its worst fire crisis in decades.

Daniel Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria, said that he was concerned about the safety of four people who were unaccounted for in an area where multiple fire hotspots were active, adding that the blazes had caused "significant damage in terms of property, (live)stock, fencing and shedding." EFE-EPA