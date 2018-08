General view of the wooden walkway that collapsed during a concert in Vigo, Spain, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Salvador Sas

At least seven people remained hospitalized Tuesday after hundreds were plunged into the port waters of a northeastern Spanish city when a wooden walkway collapsed during a music festival.

Medical services at the scene in Vigo on Sunday night treated at least 377 people after a 30-meter-long (98-feet) and 10-meter-wide (33-feet) platform over the water caved, causing people to panic.