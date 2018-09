Israeli army soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers in the West Bank city of Hebron, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Abed Al Hashlamoun

An Israeli border policeman aims his rifle at Palestinians stone throwers in the West Bank city of Hebron, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Abed Al Hashlamoun

Seven Palestinians, including a 12-year-old, were killed and 506 others injured by Israeli soldiers during the 27th round of Friday protests along the Gaza border, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Ninety of the injured have gunshot wounds, the sources said, adding that the wounded include two journalists and four medics.