At least seven people were murdered in a rural area outside Yarumal, a city in Colombia's Antioquia province, where the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group and the Clan del Golfo gang operate, police said Monday.

The massacre occurred on Sunday night when four heavily armed subjects entered the Las Margaritas bar in the village of La Estrella, located outside Yarumal, and opened fire, Antioquia police commander Col. Mauricio Sierra told Blu Radio.