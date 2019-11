Umbrellas on a barricade mark one of the entrances to the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, China, in the early hours of Nov. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Flames rises from the toll booth of the Cross Harbour Tunnel after being set alight by pro-democracy protesters near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, China, in the early hours of Nov. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Riot police clear a street with bricks left by pro-democracy protesters scattered on the pavement during a flash mob in Central district, Hong Kong, China, Nov. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A cleaner subcontracted by the Hong Kong government died overnight after he was apparently struck on the head by a brick amid protest clashes on Nov. 13, authorities reported Friday.

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) released a statement expressing "profound sadness" over the death of the outsourced cleaning service contractor on Thursday night. EFE-EPA