Honduras' Army and Policy ask for documents to the migrants at the La Entrada, Honduras, 100 km to Agua Caliente, border with Guatemala, on Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Honduran citizens go through immigration procedures at the customs office in Agua Caliente border between Honduras and Guatemala, on Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

As many as 709 Hondurans on Tuesday crossed the border into Guatemala as part of a new migrant caravan, which seeks to reach the border of the United States, the government of Honduras said.

Lisandro Rosales, the director of the Permanent Contingency Commission of Honduras, said in a statement that 359 Hondurans entered Guatemala after completing migration formalities at the Agua Caliente border crossing.